Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho has to handle a situation where three key members of his Tottenham squad broke COVID-19 rules in London, and he doesn’t seem happy about it. At all.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

A quartet of Premier League players broke COVID-19 rules to have a Christmas Day celebration together.

Spurs trio Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon joined West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini for a Christmas Day celebration, despite London being in Tier 4 restrictions (the strictest in England) due to a huge spike in COVID-19 cases as the new variant is rampant across the South East of England.

Ahead of their 3-0 win against Leeds on Jan. 2, photos emerged of them celebrating with a large group of family and friends, while it has been reported that Lamela and Lo Celso have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Mourinho was asked about his reaction to the incident, as four Premier League games have now been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“My reaction is, I believe we do everything to keep our players safe. I believe every club also tried to do the same, but we are not in control 24 hours per day. I think I told you enough and told you everything,” Mourinho said.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mourinho felt particularly let down by Reguilon.

“I gave [Reguilon] a gift because I was told he would be spending Christmas on his own,” Mourinho said. “He was not alone as you can see. We as a club feel disappointed. We give the players all the education and it was a negative surprise for us.”

With four Premier League games postponed so far this season — three in the last week alone — the actions of these players has been slammed and both clubs have released strong statements revealing how disappointed they are in the players involved.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports