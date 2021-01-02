Christian Pulisic is a star at Chelsea in the Premier League, but his American roots run strong as the USMNT superstar flies the flag for the USA in England.

Following his latest round of media interviews, he seems very relaxed ahead of Chelsea’s huge clash against Manchester City on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 22, is often a reserved, shy character in interviews, but perhaps that has been due to his stardom since the age of about 16. That will do it.

Throughout his time playing for the USMNT, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, he’s stayed very calm and is clearly more focused on his play on the pitch than what he’s saying off it. That is not a bad thing, as it is clearly working for his playing career.

That said, Pulisic’s personality is definitely starting to shine through in interviews, as the USMNT star looks very happy and settled with life in England.

That is showcased perfectly in this video as our partners at Sky Sports in the UK sat down with Pulisic to ask him some fan questions, most of which you will have wanted to ask Pulisic yourself.

It is extremely funny and Pulisic discusses his favorite Pennsylvanian gas station, his love for country music, why he got rid of his beard (for now) and even does his best British accent.

The latter is actually very good compared to many attempts out there. Trust me. I’ve had a lot of experience being the judge of Americans trying out their best British accents…

Click play on the video below to hear Pulisic answer fan questions in this very revealing and heartwarming Q&A.

This is that moment when you realize the main hope for the USMNT is actually a very nice dude, and if he wasn’t a star for club and country he’d be just as happy playing in the lower tiers of American soccer, while playing video games and occasionally hanging out with his friends at a gas station in the evening.

