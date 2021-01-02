Tottenham – Leeds: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Leeds: Spurs will look to make the most of their three additional days of rest and snap their current four-game winless run (0W-2D-2L) when they host Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho’s side was handed the extra time off during the festive period when Wednesday’s clash with Fulham was postponed due to the Cottagers’ increase in COVID-19 cases. As a result, Tottenham will have gone five days between games compared to just three for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

As for Leeds, it was a hugely successful outing on Wednesday — their most dominant display of the 2020-21 Premier League season — as they thrashed West Bromwich Albion to the tune of 5-0. The club has since come under heavy public scrutiny for a tweet which prompted a wave of social-media abuse at England women’s national team legend Karen Carney.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Leeds (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham

Ben Davies starts over Sergio Reguilon at left back, as he has been condemned for attending a Christmas party with Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini.

OUT: Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Gareth Bale (calf)

Leeds

Unsurprisingly Leeds are unchanged from the team which won 5-0 at West Brom.

OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Liam Cooper (abdominal), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

📋 Marcelo names an unchanged side from the one which defeated West Brom 5-0 on Tuesday night — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 2, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-134) | Leeds (+320) | Draw (+300)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction: Tottenham – Leeds

While Spurs have struggled in recent weeks against sides that sit deep and defend — as that’s what they wish to do themselves — Leeds will gladly take the initiative and offer Harry Kane and Son Heung-min the avenues they require to create ample scoring opportunities. Based on recent evidence, pressing and attacking Spurs is the last thing any team should plan to do, but that’s the Bielsa way. Spurs 3-2 Leeds.

How to watch Tottenham – Leeds: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

