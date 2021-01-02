Tottenham and West Ham have condemned the actions of a quartet of players who broke COVID-19 rules in London to have a Christmas Day celebration together.

Spurs trio Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon joined West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini for a Christmas Day celebration, despite London being in Tier 4 restrictions (the strictest in England) due to a huge spike in COVID-19 cases as the new variant is rampant across the South East of England.

Photos emerged of them celebrating with a large group of family and friends, while it has been reported that Lamela and Lo Celso have since tested positive for COVID-19.

With four Premier League games postponed so far in December — three in the last week alone — the actions of these players has been slammed and both clubs have released strong statements revealing how disappointed they are in the players involved.

“We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period. The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally.”

West Ham had the following to say about Lanzini, who joined the Tottenham players in breaking the rules.

“The Club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini’s actions. The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities.”

