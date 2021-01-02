Transfer news: Simakan to Chelsea, Carmo to Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The January transfer window is open, and a pair of Premier League powers are turning their eyes to the back line: Mohamed Simakan to Chelsea and David Carmo to Liverpool.

We’re talking to two first team center backs under the age of 21 are being linked with moves to the Premier League.

Chelsea faces competition with teams from Ligue 1 and Serie A for Strasboug’s Simakan, while Liverpool is joined by Manchester United and Leicester City in pursuit of Braga big man Carmo.

Simakan to Chelsea

Frank Lampard is looking to France for his latest centerback target, who Le10Sport says is a target of Chelsea, AC Milan, and Nice.

Mohamed Simakan, 20, is currently a weekly starter in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg, where he has spent some time at defensive mid and right back as well.

Simakan is averaging 1.8 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and 2.1 clearances per game (WhoScored), passing at 81.5 percent with a goal and an assist.

The price? Le10Sport says the offer will have to be over $18 million, which shouldn’t be a huge deal for a club that splashed more than that amount many times over.

Carmo to Liverpool

Add another name to the list of Premier League clubs linked with young centerback David Carmo.

The 21-year-old Braga man has been linked with Leicester City and Manchester United, and can now see Liverpool attached to his name.

A Bola notes that Carmo has a $49 million release clause.

Carmo has been out of the Braga lineup due to coronavirus, but has made 12 of his 31 senior appearances this season.

The Portuguese U-20 defender’s contract runs through the end of the 2024-25 season, so the release clause will almost certainly come into play unless he signs a new deal.

The monstrous man has been compared to Virgil van Dijk in terms of attributes, but could become a keystone for Manchester United and team up with Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu to give Leicester City a back three for the next half-decade.

