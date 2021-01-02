WATCH: Kieran Tierney scores stunner in the snow for Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2021, 3:50 PM EST
0 Comments

Kieran Tierney scored a sensational goal — call it a snow-lazo — as Arsenal continues its upturn in form on Saturday in a wintry match at West Brom.

Tierney’s second career Arsenal goal has a bit of everything.

The Scottish left back megs his mark and then cuts him back to cut into the 18, where he smashes a shot that Sam Johnstone can’t handle en route to its home in the back of the goal.

The match is Tierney’s 45th for Arsenal, where he’s chipped in five assists to go with his two goals after scoring eight times with 37 assists in 170 matches for Celtic.

Bukayo Saka has added a goal to give the Gunners a 2-0 advantage at the Hawthorns.

