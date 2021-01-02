WATCH: Kieran Tierney scores stunner in the snow for Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kieran Tierney scored a sensational goal — call it a snow-lazo — as Arsenal continues its upturn in form on Saturday in a wintry match at West Brom.

Tierney’s second career Arsenal goal has a bit of everything.

The Scottish left back megs his mark and then cuts him back to cut into the 18, where he smashes a shot that Sam Johnstone can’t handle en route to its home in the back of the goal.

WEST BROM – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

The match is Tierney’s 45th for Arsenal, where he’s chipped in five assists to go with his two goals after scoring eight times with 37 assists in 170 matches for Celtic.

Bukayo Saka has added a goal to give the Gunners a 2-0 advantage at the Hawthorns.

Premier League news Allardyce after latest West Brom loss: Success depends on transfers Three things we learned from West Brom – Arsenal Brighton comes back, draws Wolves in six-goal show

Follow @NicholasMendola