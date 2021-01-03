Four USMNT-eligible men play, two score in 2.Bundesliga match (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four USMNT-eligible players hit the pitch and two scored in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over FC St. Pauli in 2.Bundesliga action on Sunday.

Furth’s Julian Green and Timothy Tillman were on one side and Kevin Lankford and Leon Flach on the other, as all four were on the pitch from the 78th to 85th minutes before Lankford subbed off.

One of the goal scorers being on the sheet is a commonplace occurrence for his side, while the other is just opening his account in Germany’s second tier.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

Furth star Green, author of a famous USMNT goal in a losing World Cup effort, converted a penalty to give him five goals in 15 matches this season.

He was joined on the pitch by Timothy Tillman in the 78th minute, both German-born, USMNT-eligible, and having come through the Bayern Munich academy.

Texas-born teenager Leon Flach, however, had the better of the goals with his late strike for the visitors, his first in a first team shirt.

Flach was a 78th-minute sub in a match started by USYNT winger Kevin Lankford, and lashed in an absolute rocket in his fourth senior appearance.

The 19-year-old represented Germany at the U-18 level and the U.S. at the U-20 level, debuting for the States in January.

St. Pauli’s off to a slow start in the league, four points off safety, while Furth is just two points off the top.

Green has been a huge part of that, again one of the league’s top-rated midfielders after signing a new deal with Furth last year. He’s ninth in the league in shots-per-game at 2.6, 12th in fouls drawn, and 31st in key passes.

TOOOORRRR!!!! And what a Tor it was! Flach with a beauty of a volley from distance! Forza Sankt Pauli! 🟤⚪️☠️ #fcsp #sgffcsp pic.twitter.com/dUR2DJWSE0 — StPauliOnSea (@StPauliOnSea) January 3, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola