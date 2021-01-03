AT HALF: Rampant Manchester City scores three at Chelsea (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City picked a good time to open the floodgates after a dry period for goals from the mega chance producers.

Pep Guardiola’s men scored thrice in the first half to take a 3-0 lead on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, making a 45-minute statement against Frank Lampard’s Blues.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, and Kevin De Bruyne have Man City’s goals, which came off 11 shots to Chelsea’s four.

Chelsea has the proverbial “all to do” in the second half.

De Bruyne and Foden also have assists.

A likely-looking Man City win with put the visitors four back of first place with a match-in-hand as leaders Liverpool and Man United play next week.

There weren’t bad-looking goals in the bunch, but Gundogan’s silky turn of a Foden pass to open the scoring was an aesthetic marvel.

My goodness, what a counter attack from City 🔥 Kevin De Bruyne makes it 3-0 😳#MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/kccKNKtore — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2021

