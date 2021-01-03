Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Manchester City player ratings were pretty straightforward, as Chelsea struggled mightily and Man City oozed class throughout a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne all scored in the first half as Pep Guardiola’s side showed swagger, while Frank Lampard and Chelsea struggled. Again.

Even though Callum Hudson-Odoi pulled one back late on, Chelsea were second best and this will be worrying for the Blues as they’ve now lost four of their last six games.

Here are the Chelsea – Manchester City player ratings out of 10, with analysis.

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Caught out on Sterling’s goal and got a hand to Gundogan’s. Saved well from Rodri in the second half.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5 – Foden caught him out in the first half on multiple occasions and, sadly, he has lost a lot of pace in the last few months. A weak link.

Kurt Zouma: 5 – Caught out positionally and couldn’t cope with the movement of City’s floating forward line.

Thiago Silva: 5 – See above. Made a few decent tackles in the second half, but a poor day for their entire defense as he was often screaming at players to get into position.

Ben Chilwell: 5 – Poor defensively and although he whipped in a few good crosses early on, he was definitely targeted by City.

N’Golo Kante: 5 – A really poor display, which is very surprising. Couldn’t get near Sterling on the third goal.

Mateo Kovacic: 4 – Lost the ball on multiple occasions and never got to grips with the midfield battle.

Hakim Ziyech: 5 – Back from injury, but not back with a bang. A few good crosses early on, and that was it.

Mason Mount: 5 – Kept trying to get on the ball but was totally outclassed, along with Chelsea’s other midfielders, in the middle of the pitch.

Christian Pulisic: 6 – A bright spark throughout, and kept making runs but his teammates couldn’t find him. Nice touch in the build-up to their goal. Looked very frustrated.

Timo Werner: 4 – Kicked the corner flag late on and appeared to injure himself. Lacking in confidence after being played up top through the middle. Never looked like scoring, or getting in a position to score. That was worrying.

Substitution

Billy Gilmour (65′ on for Kante): 6 – Some nice touches and helped Chelsea gain a little momentum. Should be starting.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (65′ on for Ziyech): 7 – Scored a goal late on, whipped in some good crosses and brought some impetus to the attack.

Kai Havertz (77′ on for Kovacic): 6 – Got an assist on Hudson-Odoi’s goal and showed plenty of attacking intent.

Manchester City player ratings

Zack Steffen: 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do on his Premier League debut, but the USMNT goalkeeper was very good with his distribution. In the first five minutes he gave away an indirect free kick after picking up a questionable back pass from Rodri. Looked assured, especially with the ball at his feet. Did well as he filled in for Ederson who was self-isolating.

Joao Cancelo: 8 – Brilliant defensive display, again. Quickly becoming a player of the season contender for City. Shut down Pulisic and Chilwell.

John Stones: 7 – Annoyed they didn’t keep a clean sheet, but was organizing and leading at center back. Some really good tackles and smart positional play.

Ruben Dias: 7 – See above. Has built a really solid partnership with Stones and they dovetail well. Very calm on the ball.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 6 – Solid enough going forward, but was caught out by Hudson-Odoi in the second half.

Rodri: 6 – A few loose passes and should have scored with a header in the second half.

Gundogan: 8 – Silky finish for his goal and could have had a second in the first half with a delightful flick. One of the most underrated players around.

Phil Foden: 8 – Oozed class as he drifted in off the left. Assist and a goal, as he made the most of a rare start in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne: 9 – Brilliant display, as he was relentless with high-pressing and set the tone for Man City. He set up Foden for the second and scored the third himself. Majestic.

Bernardo Silva: 7 – Buzzed around and caused problems, but still hasn’t quite got going this season.

Raheem Sterling: 8 – Unlucky not to score as he raced clear, then hit the post before City’s third goal. So dangerous on the counter.

Substitution

Fernandinho (74′ on for Gundogan): N/A

Riyad Mahrez (86′ on for Foden): N/A

Sergio Aguero (86′ on for De Bruyne): N/A

