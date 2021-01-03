A roundup of the weekend’s results in La Liga, where Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid picked up their 12th and 11th victories of the season, respectively, to remain first and second in the table, and Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to six games as they climbed into fifth place…

Alaves 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid very nearly allowed Real Madrid to pull level on points atop the La Liga table, only to be saved by Luis Suarez’s 90th-minute winner not long after 10-man Alaves were handed a shocking lifeline in the form of an own goal.

Marcos Llorente establish Los Rojiblancos‘ lead with a deflected strike just before halftime, and Alaves were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute. It was all set up to be a comfortable away win for Diego Simeone’s side, until Felipe stuck the ball into the upper-90 of his own net in the 84th. Fortunately for Atleti, Suarez was there to turn home Joao Felix’s silver-plated cross late on.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid scored early, held on to their 1-0 lead for nearly an hour and scored again to put to bed a thoroughly uninspiring clash with top-half Celta Vigo.

Lucas Vazquez headed home from four yards out in the 6th minute and Marco Asensio hammered home Vazquez’s diagonal through ball to make it 2-0 in the 53rd. It was uneventful, but highly effective for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Huesca 0-1 Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong scored the only goal, assisted by Lionel Messi, in Barcelona’s narrow win away to Huesca. The gap between Barcelona, who have a game in hand on second-place Real Madrid, and their bitter rivals is eight.

Crosses into the box haven’t typically been “the Barcelona way,” but one must always take the opportunities presented and make the most of them. So, that’s what Messi did in hitting a wonderfully curled ball to the top of the six-yard box, where De Jong was arriving with two defenders draped all over him and the goalkeeper not far way himself.

Other results in La Liga

Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla

Getafe 0-1 Real Valladolid

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Elche

Eibar 2-0 Granada

Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna

