Pep Guardiola knows it’s not just important to dominate, you’ve gotta get results, too.

It’s for the sake of the players, really, who have sometimes seen their massive volume of chances go unrewarded this season.

That wasn’t the case Sunday — well, mostly — as City jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to deliver good vibes at the start of 2021 with a 3-1 win.

“The result is so important but especially the way that we played,” Guardiola said, via Football.London. “This is the way we have to play. It doesnt always work but today the players did really well. … We made a big step forward playing one of the best teams in the league at Stamford Bridge.”

Guardiola says that City looks like itself again, though he refused to be drawn into the title debate because “Everything is weird” this season with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He says City will target being in the title picture with “six or seven” matches to go in the season, but clearly the win over Chelsea has him chuffed.

“Same manager, same backroom staff, the players are the same and the ideas are completely the same,” he said. “The way we won leagues and titles and other things is the way we played today. The tempo we have missed in the past, today we recovered it.”

