Christian Pulisic, and Chelsea, had a tough outing against Manchester City as they were beat 3-1 and the USMNT star couldn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas often enough.

Pulisic, 22, played the full 90 minutes but Joao Cancelo definitely got the better of him in their battle down the flank but he was Chelsea’s brightest spark in attack.

Here’s a look at how Christian Pulisic fared for Chelsea against Manchester City.

Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic for Chelsea v. Manchester City

1st minute: Started out on the left wing. Struggled to see the ball early on.

7th minute: Surged forward in support of Werner on the break. The German passed the ball to him but it was cleared.

8th minute: Did a lot of defensive work.

10th minute: A crossed whipped in from the right almost found Pulisic but he couldn’t jump high enough to head home.

11th minute: Cut inside from the left and played the ball inside. Hasn’t been able to get behind the City defense. Yet.

23rd minute: After a long spell working back defensively as Man City scored twice, he got on the ball on the left and surged forward but is eventually tackled.

28th minute: Found by Werner and plays a simple pass to Mount. Moments later Werner played him in after a one-two and he cuts inside, but his cutback is eventually cleared.

39th minute: Great turn and burst of pace to get free of Rodri, but then played a loose pass to Chilwell and it went straight out of play.

43rd minute: Tried to take on Cancelo but is tackled by the Portuguese defender. Worked back to force Cancelo into a mistake. Moments later he burst past Cancelo, but Chelsea can’t find him with the through ball.

44th minute: Failed to control a long ball out to him on the left as it went out of play.

45th minute: Booked right on half time as he lunged in on Cancelo when going after a loose ball.

50th minute: Had some nice skill to get free, but Rodri wins it back. Looked increasingly frustrated.

55th minute: Cut in from the left and played the ball wide to Apzilicueta, but nothing comes of the attack.

57th minute: Drifted inside and some lovely quick feet to set up Chilwell to cross, but nobody is in the middle to finish.

58th minute: Was on the ball in the left back position as he dropped back deeper to try and get involved.

66th minute: Wanted a free kick for a foul on him, but nothing is given. He’s not happy. Understatement alert.

69th minute: Ran into the box but the pass couldn’t find him.

71st minute: Fine skill on the edge of the box but Kovacic gave the ball away. Pulisic threw his arm in the air in disgust. Switched to the right flank for a few minutes.

75th minute: Made a run into the box but lost the header.

79th minute: Won a corner kick after a short run.

81st minute: Headed wide as he jumped high at the back post.

88th minute: Made a great run in the box but Werner didn’t find him.

90th minute: Hacked down by Bernardo Silva as he led a counter attack and then slipped as he tried to play a through ball in.

91st minute: Played a lovely pass to Havertz who assisted on Hudson-Odoi’s consolation.

