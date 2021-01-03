Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The high-octane attacks of Liverpool and Manchester City continue to attract players from around the world, while FC Dallas keeps churning out European prospects.

[ MORE: Three things learned -> WBA – Arsenal ]

While the latter story involves a USMNT prospect being the latest to benefit from Bayern Munich’s relationship with an MLS club, the former sees a UEFA Champions League highlight-collector looking to the Premier League.

The transfer window is open in Europe, and the rumors keep flying.

Tete to Liverpool, Tete to Manchester United

Twenty-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk star Tete is looking to Anfield and Old Trafford as future homes.

The Brazilian says he’s focused on his current club and gaining a look with his national team at the Olympics but made his name by scoring and assisting for a COVID-hit Shakhtar in a win at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

But he’s not turning his attention to La Liga, instead eyeing a place in the PL. From The Liverpool Echo:

“I dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United, but I’m focused on Shakhtar. We have a few years of my contract. I will play my part, I am concerned with giving my best to Shakhtar.”

Tete has played with Brazil’s U-20 and U-23 national teams and has five goals and six assists in 30 first team matches for Shakhtar, where he’s mainly played right wing.

Some bad news for Tete on the Manchester United front: They can’t sign every young forward in the world, at least we’re pretty sure they can’t do that. The Red Devils signed Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo on Deadline Day last window, and the latter is arriving this month.

Khedira to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti is being linked with a move for Juventus outcast Sami Khedira, who the Turin side may want to turn into money before he goes out-of-contract this summer.

The German midfielder would net an 18-month deal and further buttress an Everton midfield with Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez, and Andre Gomes.

Khedira turns 34 this Spring but should have plenty of tread on the tires in the short-term. He’s sitting idle and would be familiar with Ancelotti from their shared time at Real Madrid.

The Liverpool Echo says Khedira would accept a substantial paycut to make the move, and Juve wouldn’t hate shedding his wage packet.

Khedira has won the World Cup, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A. Could he help Everton push for the Premier League?

Tessmann to Bayern Munich

Okay, so this is the latest instance of an FC Dallas youth getting a look from Bayern Munich and the list is a long one due to the clubs’ cozy relationship.

But considering that’s how Chris Richards found his way to Munich and the center back is now a contributor for the first team, well, it’s worth noting that ESPN reports that Tanner Tessmann is set to train with Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old Tessmann spurned a scholarship to kick the American football at Clemson to sign with Dallas, where he played 37 times between the first team and their USL connection.

Tessmann made 21 FCD appearances this season, starting both of their playoff matches.

Dallas’ academy has been the launching point for Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, and Bryan Reynolds, and hopefully Paxton Pomykal will also find a run of health to become as prized as any of the Texan club’s jewels.

Follow @NicholasMendola