2 Robbies podcast: Chelsea, Liverpool falter while Man City soars

Man City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal are traditional Premier League powers feeling good after the Festive Fixtures.
Liverpool and Chelsea? Feeling pretty sour.
[ MORE: Premier League points-per-game table ]
The 2 Robbies are back with their latest podcast, as Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Match Round 17 in the Premier League.
The good gents discussing the following:
- Manchester City’s dominant performance over Chelsea (0:45)
- Chelsea’s issues and Frank Lampard’s future (12:10)
- Southampton upsets Liverpool 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium (22:05)
- Manchester United continues its impressive run with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa (31:00)
- Tottenham back on track after a 3-0 win; Debating Leeds’ style of play (37:45)
- Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over a struggling West Brom (48:40)
- And an assessment of the latest title odds (54:20)
