2 Robbies podcast: Chelsea, Liverpool falter while Man City soars

By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2021, 9:49 PM EST
Man City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal are traditional Premier League powers feeling good after the Festive Fixtures.

Liverpool and Chelsea? Feeling pretty sour.

The 2 Robbies are back with their latest podcast, as Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Match Round 17 in the Premier League.

The good gents discussing the following:

  • Manchester City’s dominant performance over Chelsea (0:45)
  • Chelsea’s issues and Frank Lampard’s future (12:10)
  • Southampton upsets Liverpool 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium (22:05)
  • Manchester United continues its impressive run with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa (31:00)
  • Tottenham back on track after a 3-0 win; Debating Leeds’ style of play (37:45)
  • Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over a struggling West Brom (48:40)
  • And an assessment of the latest title odds (54:20)

