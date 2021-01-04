2020-21 Premier League table by points-per-game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two clubs started the season one week late and several matches were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

That’s allowed the Premier League table to be more than meets the eye as the Festive Fixture season came to a close with Southampton’s upset of Liverpool on Monday.

Manchester City and Manchester United started the Premier League season after 16 others when they were given extra time off following extended UEFA Champions League and Europa League runs, respectively.

Below we will take a look at how the table looks in terms of points-per-game, though there are a few good notes before taking a look:

Slots 8 through 20 are unchanged by the math, but the top seven swings quite a bit

Obviously Man City’s two matches-in-hand are also complicated by being alive in four tournaments.

And City’s opponents in those fixtures — Everton and Aston Villa — are good and not involved in Europa League or Champions League and thus better suited for the extra game.

Although… if anyone’s prepared to push through an extra match, you’d bet it’d be a Champions League regular.

The three teams nearer the bottom all have fixtures in which a win would be considered a significant upset, but Burnley – Fulham right now looks a massive one. When will it be played and how much depth does each side have?

Premier League points-per-game table (as of Jan. 4, 2021)

1. Manchester United – 33 points, 16 matches, 2.06 ppg

Unplayed fixture – at Burnley (rescheduled for Jan. 12)

2. Liverpool – 33 points, 17 matches, 1.94 ppg

3. Man City – 29 points, 15 matches, 1.93 ppg

Unplayed fixtures – v Aston Villa (rescheduled for Jan. 20), at Everton

4. Leicester City – 32 points, 17 matches, 1.88 ppg

5. Tottenham – 29 points, 16 matches, 1.81 ppg

Unplayed fixture – v Fulham

6. Everton – 29 points, 16 matches, 1.81 ppg

Unplayed fixture – v Man City

7. Aston Villa – 26 points, 15 matches, 1.73 ppg

Unplayed fixtures – at Man City (rescheduled for Jan. 20), v Newcastle

8. Southampton – 29 points, 17 matches, 1.71 ppg

9. Chelsea – 26 points, 17 matches, 1.53 ppg

10. West Ham – 26 points, 17 matches, 1.53 ppg

11. Arsenal – 23 points, 17 matches, 1.35 ppg

12. Leeds – 23 points, 17 matches, 1.35 ppg

13. Wolves – 22 points, 17 matches, 1.29 ppg

14. Crystal Palace – 22 points, 17 matches, 1.29 ppg

15. Newcastle – 19 points, 16 matches, 1.19 ppg

Unplayed fixture – at Aston Villa

16. Burnley – 16 points, 15 matches, 1.07 ppg

Unplayed fixtures – v Man United, rescheduled for Jan. 12, v Fulham

17. Brighton and Hove Albion – 14 points, 17 matches, 0.82 ppg

18. Fulham – 11 points, 15 matches, 0.73 ppg

Unplayed fixtures – at Tottenham Hotspur, at Burnley

19. West Brom – 8 points, 17 matches, 0.47 ppg

20. Sheffield United – 2 points, 17 matches, 0.11

