The latest transfer news sees Emiliano Buendia to Arsenal a popular topic, as the Gunners are set to make a move for the Norwich playmaker in January.

Let’s dig a little deeper on that report, as Arsenal have been in search of a creative playmaker and Buendia certainly fits the bill.

It has been reported by The Independent that Buendia, 24 will be the subject of a bid in January, with Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock potential going the other way on loan to sweeten the deal as Norwich want over $54 million for their Argentine playmaker.

According to Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, the Canaries haven’t had any offers for Buendia and don’t want to sell him. This was what he said after Norwich beat Barnsley 1-0 over the weekend, thanks to a fine volley from, you guessed it, Buendia.

“Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us,” Farke said. “He is our player and will continue to be our player. He is on a long-term contract so we keep him. Everyone knows his qualities – I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wondergoal today. People know what he can do.”

But if they sell on Buendia and receive two promising young talents to replace him, either on loan or one of them (Nelson) permanently, that would help them make sense of this.

With Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis sold over the summer, Norwich did manage to keep hold of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and until this point Buendia, as they sit top of the table in the Championship and are the favorites to regain promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Does Buendia to Arsenal make sense?

Buendia is one of those players who could step up to playing for a top six Premier League team quite easily. Technically he is very gifted and can find passes and space between the lines.

His problem at Norwich last season was they weren’t solid enough defensively, so he was always battling against wave after wave of opposition attack and ended up doing a lot of defensive work, and therefore taking risks in the defensive errors.

If you could slot him into the number 10 role at Arsenal, he would surely create plenty of chances for Lacazette, Saka, Aubameyang and others, but youngster Emile Smith Rowe has done that in recent weeks.

With Mesut Ozil likely leaving in January, plus Nelson and Willock clearly available, Arteta is looking to have a clear out and Buendia would be a luxury addition to his creative attacking midfield spot.

