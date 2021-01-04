League Cup semifinal preview: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The final four clubs working to win the 2020-21 League Cup stage their semifinals this week, with Manchester and London derbies deciding who will meet for the trophy on April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the location for the semifinals.

[ MORE: League Cup commentary, stats, box scores ]

Man City will travel less than five miles to face local and Premier League rivals Manchester United, while Championship side Brentford is a comparatively long 16 miles from their home stadium when they meet Spurs.

City is bidding to join Liverpool for the most League Cups in history with eight, while United seeks its sixth, Tottenham its fifth, and Brentford its first.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford — 2:45 pm ET Tuesday

Brentford has won two more matches than the other semifinalists, starting in the first round versus Wycombe Wanderers before beginning a run of PL killings with a defeat of Saints at St. Mary’s.

Next was a win over West Brom at the Hawthorns, then home defeats of Fulham of Newcastle United.

Spurs’ first tournament match was a forfeit at the hands of COVID-hit Leyton Orient. Tottenham then beat Chelsea and Stoke City to reach the semifinals.

Brentford sold stars Said Benrahma (West Ham) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) but has found big time production from ex-Newcastle man Ivan Toney, who has 16 goals this season. Bryan Mbeumo has also been a force, setting up six goals and scoring thrice.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho would love to do what Mauricio Pochettino would not and land some silverware. The next step is considerably more straightforward than the last one.

Prediction: Spurs 3-1 Brentford

Manchester United v Man City — 2:45 pm ET Wednesday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost two of his first three head-to-head meetings with Pep Guardiola but has since claimed two wins and a draw to boast a 3W-1D-2L record in Manchester derbies, though it should be noted that the first win was the 1-0 second leg of the 2019-20 League Cup semifinal that sent United out of the tournament.

This year the clubs’ collision course again ends in the semifinal, where Solskjaer’s United has found a roadblock in its last four tournaments. After last season’s League Cup semifinal exit versus Man City, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Europa League semis by Sevilla and the FA Cup semis by Chelsea.

City has won the last three League Cups and has a total of five since 2014’s win over Sunderland at Wembley. Pep Guardiola has only lost two League Cup matches in 23 outings, last season’s second leg versus United and a 2016-17 fourth-round derby versus Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils.

United beat Everton, Brighton, and Luton Town — all away — to get here, while City won at Arsenal and Burnley after beating Bournemouth at home to start the tournament.

Prediction: Man United 1-2 Man City

How to watch League Cup quarterfinals

Stream: ESPN+

Live updates, stats: via NBCSports.com

Tottenham Hotspur (-210) v Brentford (+560) | Draw (+340)

Manchester United (+250) v Man City (+100) | Draw (+270)

