Jurgen Klopp has revealed his January plan for the transfer window, as Liverpool transfer news reports will continue to churn.

Klopp didn’t confirm that Liverpool will buy in January, but he definitely left the door open for the Premier League leaders to do business.

With center back stars Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out long-term, plus Joel Matip out again with another small injury, Klopp has had to rotate his squad and is running out of options at center back.

The Liverpool transfer news rumor mill continues to link Liverpool with signing a new center back, as midfielder Fabinho and young and inexperienced duo Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are their only options.

“We have solutions in the squad, obviously. Yes, we struggled still. The injuries we had now from a specific moment happened most of the time in the centre-half position. That’s clear, it’s because some players are injured, play pretty quick – like Joel – and then get injured again. I don’t know how to say it but it just can happen like this when it starts at one point and it doesn’t stop.

“We have solutions in the squad and if we can, or if we will, do something in the window I don’t know, it’s really like that. It’s a very difficult transfer window, how you can imagine; not a lot of clubs have real money, some clubs don’t have money but don’t need money as well. So that’s the situation.

Klopp has said that Liverpool will not sign players for the sake of it, though, as Liverpool have been linked with young Dutch defender Sven Botman among many others.

“Doing ‘something’ makes no sense. Doing the right thing would make sense. But doing ‘something’ makes no sense. So far, as long as we are in the situation we are, we have to deal with it,” Klopp added.

As for the current Liverpool players, Klopp believes they are in a crowded title race which will ‘go down to the wire’ this season, as just seven points separates themselves at the top of the table and West Ham in tenth.

Liverpool play Southampton on Jan. 4 (watch live, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), and Klopp knows there are plenty of twists and turns ahead in the title race.

“This season is a tough one for the supporters,” Klopp said. “If you are a neutral you will love it. Our season so far is good but I’m not surprised it is this close. This year is tough. I am pretty sure it will go right to the wire. It is tough for all of us [challenging teams], which is the reason why it’s so close.”

With teams taking points from each other in the top 10, the table is absolute chaos and plenty of contenders (Man City, Man United and Tottenham) will have games in-hand over Liverpool to make up.

The Liverpool v. Manchester United clash at Anfield on Jan. 17 is looking increasingly pivotal, as United are level on points with Liverpool after 16 games of the season.

After draws against West Brom and Newcastle in their last two games, Klopp knows they have to get back to their best away from home to try and stay ahead of the ever-growing chasing pack.

