Southampton – Liverpool is a really intriguing game at St Mary’s on Monday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the South Coast club aim to cause an upset against the Premier League leaders.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Jurgen Klopp extremely well, and the man nicknamed ‘Klopp of the Alps’ certainly conquered a huge mountain with his team in 2020. Southampton were the fifth best PL team based on 2020 as a calendar year and with Danny Ings back fit, they are a real threat.

Klopp and Liverpool know all about the danger that Ings can provide, and even though the Reds have struggled away from home at times this season they are still top of the Premier League table. With Joel Matip the latest center back to go down injured, there’s no doubt Klopp’s side are finding it tough but they’re somehow still top.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Southampton are missing center back Jannik Vestergaard who is out for a few weeks with a knee injury, while Nathan Redmond has also been missing through injury. Starting goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been ruled out as he has tested positive for COVID-19, so Fraser Forster will come in for his first Premier League appearance since May 2019.

Liverpool are obviously missing star center backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the season, and Matip is now out for a few weeks with an adductor injury. Thiago Alcantara could start after his comeback from injury as he jumped off the bench at Newcastle last time out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

As expected, Liverpool (-159) are the heavy favorites but Southampton (+375) have played well against teams who go head-to-head with their high press as they’ve drawn against Chelsea, lost narrowly to Manchester United and Manchester City and have beaten Everton and Aston Villa. The draw at +320 seems like a very good bet given Liverpool’s struggles on the road this season.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

I’m going to go for a narrow Liverpool win, but I could easily see a draw. This will not be easy away at Southampton, who have been consistently the ‘best of the rest’ over the last 12 months. Expect Mane and Salah to drag Liverpool over the line, and Ings to score. Southampton 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Southampton – Liverpool stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League news Liverpool transfer plan for January revealed; Klopp expects crowded title... Thiago Silva: ‘I don’t understand what is wrong’ Transfer news: Buendia to Arsenal

Follow @JPW_NBCSports