Jose Mourinho senses trophy-winning desire in ‘honest’ Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is a trophy collector, and he’s one win away from getting his first in charge of the North London club after a 2-0 defeat of visiting Brentford in Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal.

He wasn’t happy with Spurs’ performance in the win, which saw Brentford have an equalizer taken away by VAR and go down to 10 men with six minutes left. the final scoreline in place.

But Mourinho feels that his team’s heart is in the right place. And though that means something negative 9 out of 10 times, this is the one.

“I sense that desire in the team,” Mourinho said, via Football.London. “I’m not saying winning mentality or that. Just that we are honest people. Chelsea, Stoke and now tonight the guys took it seriously. I expect the same on Sunday in Crosby against Marine.”

Tottenham will meet Man City or Manchester United in the League Cup Final, the Mancunian adversaries tangling Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is hunting his 26th club trophy, one that would represent Spurs’ first since the 2007-08 League Cup.

He insists that Tottenham — and everyone else — would be happy to lift the trophy sometimes derided by fans of any club that fails to reach or win the final.

“If you see the winners, the big clubs want to win it. Who was the last winner outside the normal top six? Swansea? I don’t remember because I’m not good with stats. The big clubs they care about it and the final says a lot. Tottenham against Manchester City or Tottenham against Manchester United.”

Not good with stats. Amazing. Never change.

