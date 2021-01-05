Mesut Ozil in negotiations with MLS side DC United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mesut Ozil to Major League Soccer transfer rumors aren’t going away. In fact, they now have a bit more proverbial meat on the bone.

The Arsenal man has been linked to MLS since at least July (and then November (and then December (and now, now)).

Previously linked with the LA Galaxy, Ozil has a strong offer from DC United according to Football.London that includes making him the face of the club and helping promote his coffee company in the U.S.

[ MORE: Premier League highlights | PL stats ]

The report says that DC is “offering an ‘attractive’ package to the former Germany international which includes the expansion of his M10 brand across the United States.”

The World Cup winner has not represented Arsenal in a first team match this season due to ongoing friction with Mikel Arteta. The report claims that the Gunners offered to pay half of his wages in order to send him out on loan this season.

Ozil, 32, is a five-time German Player of the Year. He grew up in the academies of German sides Rot-Weiss Essen and Schalke before breaking into the latter’s first team. He moved to Werder Bremen where he won the German Cup and finished as a UEFA Cup runner-up.

Moving to Real Madrid at 22, he won La Liga once in three seasons before heading to Arsenal. He’s claimed three FA Cups at Arsenal, where he was when he won the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

But he’s fallen out with Mikel Arteta and his wage packet is nuts. Out of contract in June, he could be a fine midseason addition for a Black-and-Red side who thrived with Wayne Rooney at the wheel.

Or could it happen sooner than June? Arsenal has sent William Saliba on loan to Nice and let Ozil’s pal Sead Kolasinac head to Schalke.

Assuming labor relations get sorted and the season starts on time, would DC pay a small fee to take Ozil in January? Money’s tight in the pandemic but anything is possible.

transfer news Presidential candidate: Barcelona to buy MLS club, sign Messi and Suarez MLSPA furious as MLS invokes force majeure clause in CBA USMNT back reportedly set for club that developed Koulibaly, De Bruyne

Follow @NicholasMendola