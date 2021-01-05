The Premier League title odds for the 2020-21 season have fluctuated massively in recent weeks, as the festive season has seen the Premier League title race blown wide open.

Manchester United, Leicester City and Manchester City are surging, while Tottenham are hanging around, Chelsea are slumping and even the likes of Everton and Southampton are in the mix.

Just seven points separate Liverpool in top spot with West Ham in tenth, with four points between the reigning Premier League champions and Everton in seventh place. With lots of teams in the top 10 having at least one game in-hand to play and Manchester United head to Liverpool on Jan. 17, this is just the start of what is going to be an almighty scramble for the title.

Simply put, it is bonkers, and we could be set for the most exciting title race in Premier League history, as this unique season seems to have levelled things out across the league.

Betting odds suggest new favorite for the Premier League title

With all of that in mind, who are the favorites to win it all?

Manchester City have overtaken Liverpool as the favorites with the bookmakers, as Pep Guardiola’s side have gone on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning five of those games, and have conceded just twice during that stretch.

Liverpool are the second favorites after their recent slump, as Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t won in their last three games and have suddenly stopped scoring boatloads of goals as they keep dropping points away from home. Liverpool still seem like a safe bet to defend their title, but the value looks to be lying with two contenders who nobody seriously expected to be battling for the title this season.

Where is the value in the Premier League title odds

Manchester United and Leicester City provide the best value in this title race. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his talented, attack-minded squad firing on all cylinders and the Red Devils are blowing teams away and have shored things up defensively. Nobody expected United to be in the title race this season, but they are unbeaten in 10 and have won eight of those games. Here they come…

As for Leicester, well, Brendan Rodgers has navigated a huge number of injuries early in the season and as long as Jamie Vardy stays fit they have a real chance of finishing in the top four, at the very least. What a story that would be if the Foxes could somehow win it all again with a large number of the squad from 2015-16 still around.

Below are the betting odds for the Premier League title, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Premier League title betting odds

Manchester City: -112

Liverpool: +220

Manchester United: +700

Tottenham +1400

Chelsea: +4000

Leicester: +4000

Everton: +10000

Aston Villa: +125000

Arsenal: +20000

Southampton: +25000

West Ham: +40000

Leeds: +50000

Wolves: +50000

Newcastle: +100000

Sheffield United: +100000

Brighton: +100000

Burnley: +100000

Crystal Palace: +100000

Fulham: +100000

West Brom: +100000

