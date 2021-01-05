Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League, USMNT action, Olympics, European Championships, Copa America, World Cup qualifiers, there is a lot coming up in the soccer world in 2021.

Get ready for an epic 12 months of club and international action across the globe.

But what do we think will happen in the next 12 months? What are the storylines to look out for in 2021?

In the video above the ProSoccerTalk lads each reveal their one big prediction for 2021, and here’s a look at what they believe, truly believe, will happen in the upcoming year across the soccer world.

JPW: This will be the greatest title race in Premier League history. 5 or 6 teams involved and in with a chance of winning the trophy heading into the final week of the season.

Nick Mendola: 2021 is the year USMNT and Mexico rivalry will return to its heated best, with Gold Cup, Nations League and World Cup qualifiers. Bonus: The Yanks overtake Mexico as CONCACAF’s top team.

Andy Edwards: Arsenal are going to be in a relegation battle, and it will be a serious one.

BONUS: Christian Pulisic is going to lead Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory…

Let us know your 2021 predictions in the comments section below, and feel free to make them as outlandish as you want.

But remember, this page will be bookmarked and we will be digging this out on December 31, 2021 to see who was correct. Or the closest to being correct.

No pressure…

