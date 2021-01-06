Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The battle to win the 2020-21 League Cup is at the semifinal stage this week, with a Manchester Derby taking center stage and the winner will be the favorites to lift the trophy on April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Old Trafford is the location for the remaining semifinal, Manchester United – Manchester City, as Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 to reach the League Cup final.

Man City will travel less than five miles to face local and Premier League rivals Manchester United.

City is bidding to join Liverpool for the most League Cups in history with eight, while United seeks its sixth and Tottenham its fifth.

Manchester United v Man City — 2:45 pm ET Wednesday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost two of his first three head-to-head meetings with Pep Guardiola but has since claimed two wins and a draw to boast a 3W-1D-2L record in Manchester derbies, though it should be noted that the first win was the 1-0 second leg of the 2019-20 League Cup semifinal that sent United out of the tournament.

This year the clubs’ collision course again ends in the semifinal, where Solskjaer’s United has found a roadblock in its last four tournaments. After last season’s League Cup semifinal exit versus Man City, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Europa League semis by Sevilla and the FA Cup semis by Chelsea.

City has won the last three League Cups and has a total of five since 2014’s win over Sunderland at Wembley. Pep Guardiola has only lost two League Cup matches in 23 outings, last season’s second leg versus United and a 2016-17 fourth-round derby versus Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils.

United beat Everton, Brighton, and Luton Town — all away — to get here, while City won at Arsenal and Burnley after beating Bournemouth at home to start the tournament.

Prediction: Man United 1-2 Man City

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford — Recap, analysis

Moussa Sissoko scored in the first half and Heung-min Son after the break as Tottenham Hotspur claimed a spot in the League Cup Final with a 2-0 defeat of Championship side Brentford in a London derby on Tuesday in North London.

Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele set up Spurs’ goals, while a game Brentford had an equalizer pulled off the board by VAR shortly before Tottenham’s second marker.

Joshua Dasilva was sent off late for Brentford following cleats to the shin of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, seeing a card the same color the Spurs’ man’s blood and putting the Bees’ comeback hopes to bed.

Prediction: Spurs 3-1 Brentford

