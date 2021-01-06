Inter Miami have reportedly reached out to Phil Neville about becoming their new manager.

The second-year Major League Soccer franchise haven’t yet parted company with inaugural head coach Diego Alonso after they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

It is believed that Alonso’s future at Inter Miami is uncertain and this report would suggest that David Beckham and his ownership group are looking to bring in one of his close friends from his playing career with Manchester United and England and they are part-owners of League Two side Salford City.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Neville has been approached by Inter Miami CF.

“They have approached Phil Neville about the managerial role. Preliminary discussions have taken place, as Neville is due to leave his role as the England women’s national team head coach in July at the end of his contract.”

Neville was assistant coach to David Moyes at Manchester United in 2013-14 but that season didn’t go well as they were fired and since then he was assistant coach with his brother Gary at Valencia, but they were also fired after a short spell in charge of the Spanish club.

However, Neville has had some success in the women’s game as he led England to the 2019 World Cup semifinals but he has caused some unrest along the way and many believed he wasn’t qualified to coach in the women’s game.

Neville is scheduled to lead Team GB at the Olympics in the summer, as current Dutch women’s national team head coach, Sarina Wiegman, will replace him as England boss in July.

Would Neville to MLS be a good idea?

Neville hasn’t had any experience within MLS, but the right people can help him in that regard and Beckham will work closely with him to build the team and an identity.

This will certainly take Inter Miami CF in a different direction, as Neville’s coaching style is very pragmatic and will be very different to the skillset of the squad Alonso put together.

With Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain the two star players on the Inter Miami CF roster, plus Rodolfo Pizzaro and Matias Pellegrini around as Designated Players, there is a sense that Alonso didn’t get the most out of a talented squad in 2020.

Beckham was always likely to call on his vast array of contacts to help him out at Inter Miami, and this seems like the first step towards a Manchester reunion in Miami.

