Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our fourteenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another wild festive season in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League over the festive period.

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City and Southampton dominate our fourteenth player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 4

2. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Down 1

3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry

4. Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – New entry

5. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Up 13

6. John Stones (Man City) – Up 2

7. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry

8. James Maddison (Leicester) – Up 7

9. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – New entry

10. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – Up 2

11. Nick Pope (Burnley) – Down 7

12. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) – New entry

13. Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – New entry

14. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

15. Ilkay Gunodgan (Man City) – New entry

16. Raphinha (Leeds) – New entry

17. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry

18. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – New entry

19. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – New entry

20. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – Down 3

