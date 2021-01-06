Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scored the final goal of Juventus’ 3-1 win over AC Milan on Wednesday, tightening the scudetto race with three points at the San Siro.

[ MORE: Serie A table, leaders, box scores ]

Sassuolo, Roma, and Atalanta joined Juve in making up ground on Milan, but two of the other title hopefuls didn’t take advantage of the leaders’ loss to the nine-time reigning champions.

This all comes ahead of a juicy weekend where now No. 5 Sassuolo tangles with fourth-place Juve and runners-up Inter meets third-place Roma.

All that and more in the Serie A wrap.

AC Milan 1-3 Juventus

The first two goals were Paulo Dybala set up by Federico Chiesa, one in each half. Davide Calabria scored for the table leaders to have it 1-1 at the break.

That’s three goals for Juve since arriving on loan from Schalke, a move that’s almost certain to be permanent by the end of the season.

If you’re keeping track at home, McKennie’s three Juventus goals have come against:

Turin derby rivals Torino

Barcelona in the Champions League

AC Milan to keep the Serie A title in sight

Juventus is searching for a 10th-straight scudetto but things have started slowly for Andrea Pirlo’s men. Wednesday’s win moves The Old Lady into fourth place, seven points back of Milan with a match-in-hand.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Manchester derby ]

Juve led 2-1 when McKennie entered for Paulo Dybala in the 64th minute. His impact was almost instantaneous, the American winning a ball in his own half to spring a Cristiano Ronaldo rush.

The Ballon d’Or winner picked up McKennie with a seeing-eye cross but McKennie could not reward his brilliant first touch thanks to a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Five minutes later, he struck for his goal.

You can watch the two chances beginning at approximately 4:57 on the video.

Napoli 1-2 Spezia

Scoreless at halftime, 52nd-minute sub Andrea Petagna put the hosts ahead only to see an M’Bala Nzola penalty level the score 16 minutes later.

It looked to have tilted in Napoli’s favor when Adrian Ismajli picked up his second yellow card to put Spezia down a man in the 77th, but this was one of those special games where the 10-man team finds a way.

Tomasso Pobega scored without four minutes of the sending-off to seal the upset.

Sampdoria 2-1 Inter Milan

Speaking of upsets, Claudio Ranieri’s led a few of those and the ex-Leicester City boss helped Sampdoria keep Inter from the top of the table with a 2-1 win.

Keita Balde and Antonio Candreva stakes Samp to a 2-0 lead by halftime, and Antonio Conte’s only answer came through defender Stefan de Vrij with 25 minutes left.

Inter couldn’t find a second and remains a point back of leaders AC Milan and just three points clear of weekend hosts Roma.

Elsewhere

Torino 1-1 Hellas Verona

Lazio 2-1 Fiorentina

Sassuolo 2-1 Genoa

Atalanta 3-0 Parma

Cagliari 1-2 Benevento

Bologna 2-2 Udinese

Follow @NicholasMendola