Report: COVID-hit Villa without Smith, first team in FA Cup tie v Liverpool

Aston Villa and the English Football Association say they are hopeful they can stage Friday’s FA Cup tie between Villa and Liverpool after a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the hosts led to a closing of Villa’s training ground.

The BBC is reporting that the Villans won’t, however, be using the big guns.

Nor will Villa be utilizing any of their usual weaponry, to carry the wordplay further, as manager Dean Smith and the entire first team will miss the affair.

As reported earlier Thursday, “a large number of first team players and staff” tested positive for the coronavirus and the club has closed its training ground.

According to the BBC, Villa is “preparing to field a team of youngsters” against Liverpool.

Mark Delaney, Villa’s under-23 coach, is scheduled to take charge in the absence of Smith and his backroom staff. He will be accompanied by a doctor, physiotherapist and kit staff.

Villa says it is working closely with the Football Association “to try to ensure that the club’s Third Round Proper fixture with Liverpool can go ahead as planned at Villa Park [Friday] evening.”

The story takes an even odder twist when you consider the Reds played a team of kids against Villa in last season’s League Cup due to fixture congestion and Jurgen Klopp taking all of his first team to the Club World Cup instead of leaving a handful behind to face Villa.

That was a 5-0 win for Villa, and this season’s Villa blasted Liverpool 7-2 in Premier League play. The rematch loses a bit of luster given the absence of every player involved in the 7-star showing.

And with Liverpool struggling, Klopp may well play his very best XI. The Reds, however, won’t have Naby Keita, Joel Matip, and Diogo Jota for the match if it goes ahead in Birmingham, and Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out on a long-term basis.

Southampton’s cup game against Shrewsbury at St. Mary’s on Sunday was also called off Thursday after a number of the visitors tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League announced on Tuesday its own season-high number of COVID-19 cases from last week’s rounds of testing.

