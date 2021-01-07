Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Aston Villa preparing to reject all Manchester United bids for Jack Grealish, contract negotiations between Georginio Wijnaldum and Liverpool reaching a stalemate, and West Ham United considering moving on from record signing Sebastien Haller…

[ MORE: Transfer news: Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce close ]

Aston Villa to reject Grealish bids

Manchester United might one again be interested in signing Jack Grealish following his scintillating start to the 2020-21 season (five goals and seven assists in 15 Premier League appearances), but Aston Villa are reportedly planning to reject any and all offers for their homegrown talisman. Having just re-upped Grealish to a new five-year contract in the summer, Aston Villa have little reason to sell unless a club wishes to massively overpay — not to mention, Villa currently sit 8th in the table with a one or two games in hand on most every side ahead of them.

Wijnaldum contract talks stalling

In a perfect world, Georginio Wijnaldum would remain a Liverpool player long past the expiration of his current contract this summer. Presumably, the defending Premier League champion Reds would like to make it a reality as well. Yet, the sides reportedly remain some way apart on a new deal, with the 30-year-old Dutch international’s weekly wages said to be a major stumbling block. Wijnaldum, who has been instrumental in Liverpool’s ascent to the summit for two-plus seasons now, wants to be paid more favorably to the club’s highest earners. Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Wijnaldum in the summer after fellow Dutchman Ronaldo Koeman was appointed manager. Wijnaldum is able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of England with just six months remaining on his current contract.

Sebastien Haller to Ajax

Haller has been something of an expensive flop since joining West Ham as the club-record signing 18 months ago. With just 10 goals in 48 Premier League appearances, David Moyes has quickly grown (publicly) frustrated with the Ivorian international and is perhaps prepared to move from the Hammers’ $56-million investment, with Ajax reportedly set to offer a fee in the neighborhood of $35 million this month. According to the Guardian, Moyes would require at least one direct replacement for Haller before letting the 26-year-old leave.

Follow @AndyEdMLS