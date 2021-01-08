The FA Cup third round is here and it is time to scrutinize the latest FA Cup odds, as we try to predict what is going to happen in a wildly unpredictable round of knockout games.

With plenty of non-league and lower-league teams still in the competition, this season will be no different, and there is added drama as there will be no replays and each round of games will go to extra time and penalty kicks if needed.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition from the third round stage, as the FA Cup always throws up surprises as regulars are rested, underdogs are fired up and this season there are four non-league teams still left in the competition.

Holders Arsenal host Newcastle in one of just three all-Premier League ties, while Tottenham travel to eighth-tier Marine FC and West Ham visit fifth-tier Stockport County as plenty of big boys will be on upset alert.

With the added drama of Aston Villa having to play their U23 team against Liverpool due to a COVID-19 outbreak among their first team squad, plus the same happening to Derby County as they head to sixth-tier Chorley, there are so many intriguing subplots swirling around.

Plus, with prize money handed out for each win in the FA Cup, lower league teams really could do with the extra cash given their dire financial situation due to stadiums being closed in England amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Given that their will be no fans present at games due to England being placed into a third lockdown, some of the magic of the FA Cup third round will be lost this season as small lower league stadiums won’t be packed to the rafters with hostile home fans.

But that doesn’t mean the action on the pitch will be any less predictable, as I can comfortably predict that multiple Premier League clubs will bow out in this round to lower-league opponents.

Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the third round is always a wild day in the English soccer calendar.

FA Cup odds for third round

Friday

(+105) Wolves v Crystal Palace (+275). Tie: +235

(+2000) Aston Villa v Liverpool (-1100). Tie: +1000

Saturday

(-280) Everton v Rotherham United (+775). Tie: +400

(+160) Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (+185). Tie: +215

(+540) Boreham Wood v Millwall (-190). Tie: +320

(+145) Luton Town v Reading (+195). Tie: +225

(-120) Norwich City v Coventry City (+340). Tie: +250

(+125) Chorley v Derby County (+190). Tie: +280

(-260) Bournemouth v Oldham Athletic (+675). Tie: +400

(+560) Stevenage v Swansea City (-200). Tie: +325

(+340) Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (-130). Tie: +275

(-145) Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers (+380). Tie: +290

(+380) Stoke City v Leicester City (-130). Tie: +260

(+260) Wycombe Wanderers v Preston (+110). Tie: +235

(-140) Burnley v MK Dons (+380). Tie: +275

(+260) QPR v Fulham (+110). Tie: +235

(+115) Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday (+225). Tie: +260

(+235) Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion (+110). Tie: +250

(-225) Arsenal v Newcastle United (+575). Tie: +360

(-115) Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle (+320). Tie: +260

(-195) Brentford v Middlesbrough (+575). Tie: +300

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town — postponed

(-325) Manchester United v Watford (+850). Tie: +450

Sunday

(-200) Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers (+540). Tie: +340

(+750) Crawley Town v Leeds United (-290). Tie: +420

(+150) Bristol City v Portsmouth (+180). Tie: +235

(-900) Manchester City v Birmingham City (+2000). Tie: +850

(-1500) Chelsea v Morecambe (+3300). Tie: +1100

(+125) Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town (+215). Tie: +240

(+5000) Marine AFC v Tottenham (-10000). Tie: +2500

(+550) Newport County v Brighton (-215). Tie: +360

Monday

(+750) Stockport County v West Ham United (-290). Tie: +420

FA Cup score predictions, third round

Friday

Wolves 3-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

Saturday

Everton 3-0 Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Cardiff City

Boreham Wood 1-2 Millwall

Luton Town 2-1 Reading

Norwich City 2-0 Coventry City

Chorley 2-1 Derby County

Bournemouth 3-0 Oldham Athletic

Stevenage 1-2 Swansea City

(Win on penalties) Bristol Rovers 1-1 Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City 1-2 Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Preston North End

Burnley 3-1 MK Dons

(Win on penalties) QPR 2-2 Fulham

Exeter City 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Blackpool 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United

Huddersfield 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Brentford 2-0 Middlesbrough

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town — postponed

Manchester United 3-0 Watford

Sunday

Barnsley 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Crawley Town 0-4 Leeds United

Bristol City 2-1 Portsmouth

Manchester City 4-1 Birmingham City

Chelsea 5-0 Morecambe

Cheltenham Town 1-1 Mansfield Town (Win on penalties)

Marine AFC 0-7 Tottenham Hotspur

Newport County 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Monday

Stockport County 1-3 West Ham United

