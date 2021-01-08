In the latest transfer news there is a report about Sergio Ramos to Liverpool, while Marcel Sabitzer to Tottenham has an update.

Let’s dive in as the January window is open, but it seems like plenty of deals are being lined up for July instead of this month…

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Starting with a very juicy report from El Chiringuito on Sergio Ramos to Liverpool, the Spanish center back still hasn’t agreed a new contract with Real Madrid and reports out of Spain say that Real Madrid have only offered him a one-year extension.

Ramos isn’t keen on that and he’s been linked with Tottenham and Manchester City, among many other clubs, on a free transfer this summer and he can start talks with non-Spanish clubs in January.

Sergio Ramos to Liverpool seems outlandish…

In any other season, this move would seem utterly ridiculous. But Klopp has spoken about the financial issues with the coronavirus pandemic impacting his plans to bring in a new center back in January.

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out long-term, bringing in Ramos in the summer on a free transfer would make sense financially. But nobody connected with Liverpool has forgotten about the role Ramos played in Mohamed Salah’s injury in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev in 2018. That made him a villain, pretty much forever, among the Liverpool fanbase.

Ramos, 34, would be a bargain for any team that picks him up on a free and although his experience would surely add something very different to Liverpool’s defense, this sort of move differs what Jurgen Klopp usually likes to do in the transfer window by buying young players he can develop.

But with Thiago Alcantara arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer, plus Liverpool linked with a move for David Alaba, perhaps Klopp is now looking to add only experienced, proven winners to his Liverpool squad. If that is the case, Ramos would fit perfectly and you can actually see his partnership with Virgil van Dijk working quite well. This probably won’t happen, but it is intriguing to think about and every single Premier League team Ramos is linked with means that Real get more nervous about him leaving after 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

So far, Ramos’ agent is playing this very well…

Sabitzer to Tottenham lined up?

A report from The Athletic states that Marcel Sabitzer to Tottenham is still being worked on, but will likely happen in the summer when his transfer value plummets.

Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho want the Austrian midfielder to add more creativity to the central area and the 26-year-old will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the current campaign. That means Spurs will be able to sign Sabitzer for $40 million, per the report.

With RB Leipzig battling with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title this season, Julian Nagelsmann’s side also have a UEFA Champions League last 16 clash against Liverpool in February. That means they want club captain Sabitzer to stay until the summer and then he can move on.

This would be a shrewd piece of business by Levy (shock) and everybody would win in this scenario. It also gives Tottenham time to plan out how they will move on Dele Alli, who is clearly not in Mourinho’s long-term plans in the central attacking midfield role.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports