The Women’s Super League (WSL) is set to return from its three-week break — albeit in a heavily abbreviated form — this weekend, with three games taking place on Sunday.

The matchup of the weekend was set to feature WSL leaders Manchester United visiting one-time leaders Everton with a chance to grow their lead atop the table to seven points. With Arsenal first to be rendered inactive this weekend as their game against Aston Villa was postponed due to COVID-19 cases, the Red Devils would have played a game more than the Gunners and potentially heaped immeasurable pressure on their nearest title rivals.

Alas, Sunday’s showdown, which was scheduled to be televised on NBCSN, was postponed on Friday. Aston Villa – Arsenal wasn’t the only other game that won’t go ahead as planned this weekend, with Manchester City – West Ham United — also primed for NBCSN, on Saturday — also postponed after Man City received a cluster of positive test results this week.

Furthermore, Manchester City – Chelsea, in the quarterfinal of the Women’s League Cup coming up on Wednesday, has also already been postponed.

All of that leaves just three games on the docket this weekend, with Chelsea the only side in the top-five still set to play. Their game against Reading (9 am ET) will now be televised on NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com. This will weekend will effectively serve as an opportunity for the Blues to play one of their two games in hand, with both Manchester United and Arsenal sidelined. Given the gap of just six points to the leaders, Chelsea will finish the weekend in second place with a win.

WSL schedule

Sunday

Reading v Chelsea — 9 am ET

Tottenham Hotspur v Birmingham City — 9 am ET

Bristol City v Brighton & Hove Albion — 9 am ET

