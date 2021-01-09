Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s results in the Bundesliga, where Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho ran riot in Borussia Dortmund’s victory over RB Leipzig, and USMNT prospect Matthew Hoppe scored the first-ever Bundesliga hat trick by an American…

[ VIDEO: 19-year-old American Hoppe scores hat trick for Schalke ]

RB Leipzig 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho’s form has suffered a fair bit this season after a summer full of transfer speculation linking the 20-year-old English winger with a move to Manchester United. Perhaps Saturday was the beginning of the end of Sancho’s struggles, as he tallied a goal and an assist in a victory that will cause lots of commotion in the top-four race. A victory for Leipzig would have seen them go nine points clear of Dortmund and overtake Bayern Munich atop the table after their 3-2 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday; instead, they now lead Dortmund by just three points and trail Bayern by two.

Sancho opened the scoring in the 55th minute before assisting Erling Haaland for Dortmund’s second goal in the 71st.

Haaland scored again — his 12th Bundesliga goal of the season (still eight behind Robert Lewandowski’s 20 in 14 games) — in the 84th before Alexander Sorloth pulled one back in the 89th.

Schalke 4-0 Hoffenheim

From our earlier coverage of 19-year-old American forward Matthew Hoppe’s hat trick (including video), and first goals for Schalke, which helped to win an unthinkably poor run of results for the German giant…

Saturday marked Hoppe’s third start of the season, and it was the Yorba Linda, Calif., native’s three goals which propelled Schalke to its first win of the season and snapped the club’s 30-game winless streak in the Bundesliga. Yes, you read that right: Schalke, inarguably one of the biggest and best supported clubs in Germany, hadn’t won a single league game in 30 tries.

Other Bundesliga results

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Werder Bremen

Freiburg 5-0 Koln

Union Berlin 2-2 Wolfsburg

Mainz 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

