Saturday’s action in the third round of the FA Cup is complete, with nine Premier League sides having already booked their places in the fourth round (and four eliminated) after Manchester United and Arsenal joined the rest of the bunch in the day’s late set of fixtures.

Manchester United 1-0 Watford

Man United scored early and held — just five minutes into the game — and held on for 85 minutes to beat Watford at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay wore the captain’s armband for Manchester United and scored the game’s only goal, heading home Alex Telles’s corner kick.

Arsenal 2-0 (AET) Newcastle United

Arsenal were easily the dominant side without every truly impressing in their extra-time victory over Newcastle. Sure, the Gunners enjoyed 61 percent of possession and out-shot their Premier League foes by a margin of 25-12, but they needed an extra 30 minutes to find a breakthrough anyway.

On the other hand, it was another solid defensive display from an Arsenal side that has conceded just two goals in its last five games (all competitions), a stretch which now includes three straight clean sheets. Other than Andy Carroll’s point-blank chance, which he inexplicably pushed wide of an open net in the 56th minute, Newcastle did very little int he game.

Emile Smith Rowe, who was initially shown a red card for a high challenge in second-half stoppage time, was spared by video review and went on to score the winning goal in the 109th minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the late insurance goal to send Mikel Arteta and the FA Cup holders into the fourth round.

Brentford 2-1 Middlesbrough

After being beaten by Tottenham in the semifinals of the League Cup on Tuesday, Brentford proved their resilience once again by immediately bouncing back and beating fellow Championship side Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Halil Dervisoglu slotted home a corner kick in the 35th minute, but Boro hit back to draw level in the 48th. Just after the hour mark, Saman Goddos, who provided the ball into the box for Dervisoglu’s opener, finished a slick, free-flowing move to make it 2-1 and that’s how the game would end.

The Bees have lost just one of their last 18 games (all competitions), with the lone defeat coming against the Premier League’ fourth-place side.

Other FA Cup results

Friday

Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace

7 am ET/9 am ET

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Cardiff City

Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Norwich City 2-0 Coventry City

Boreham Wood 0-2 Millwall

Stevenage 0-2 Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Doncaster

Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 Preston North End

Exeter 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

12:30 pm ET/1 pm ET

Huddersfield Town 2-3 Plymouth Argyle

