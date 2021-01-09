Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Mauricio Pochettino wanting to bring Sergio Aguero to PSG, Arsenal seeking to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt, and Tottenham showing interest in Real Madrid defender Eder Militao…

Sergio Aguero to PSG

Aguero is officially into the final six months of his contract with Manchester City, meaning he’s free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of England. As such, newly installed PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has his compatriot high atop his wish list for the summer transfer window. The 32-year-old has made just nine first-team appearances this season due to a knee injury. Adding Aguero, provided he is healthy and available to play regularly, to an attack which already features Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would be intriguing as PSG continue their chase for the ever-elusive Champions League trophy.

Julian Brandt available to Arsenal

Dortmund have indicated that 24-year-old Julian Brandt will be allowed to leave during the January transfer window after a largely disappointing season and a half since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019. Brandt had previously been tabbed to reach the very top of the game, but has since plateaued with his goals and assists numbers failing to once again reach the heights of his age-21 and -22 seasons at Leverkusen. Arsenal are said to be interested, presumably once Mesut Ozil’s $470,000-per-week wages are off the books.

Tottenham want Eder Militao

Speaking of players earmarked for the top of world football, Real Madrid signed defender Eder Militao for $58 million just 18 months ago and his future at the club is already in serious doubt. After making 15 La Liga appearances last season, Militao has appeared just three times in all competitions in 2020-21. Naturally, the transfer rumor mill has him heading for the exit door. Jose Mourinho is reportedly the Brazilian’s no. 1 suitor, but that’s only if Tottenham are willing to pay close to what Real Madrid paid.

West Ham have Haller replacement options

Following the departure of club-record signing Sebastien Haller to Ajax, West Ham are in the market for a new center forward. Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is reportedly David Moyes’ preferred target. If unable to sign the 21-year-old, Bournemouth’s Joshua King is a likely backup option.

