Two more Premier League clubs are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after Chelsea and Manchester City were thoroughly dominant in their respective third-round fixtures on Sunday, though the none of the same can be said for another top-flight side, Leeds United.

[ MORE: Full FA Cup 3rd round schedule and results ]

Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe

Frank Lampard enjoyed a brief reprieve from Premier League action and the speculation surrounding his position as Chelsea manager that came with it in recent weeks. Lampard opted for a fair bit of rotation against League Two side Morecambe, and it would appear he could have made even more changes with little or no worry.

Perhaps most encouragingly of all, Kai Havertz tallied a goal and an assist — to fellow Chelsea new boy and struggler Timo Werner — in the victory at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount also bagged a goal to celebrate his 22nd birthday in style and Callum Hudson-Odoi, another Chelsea youngster on the fringes of the first-team squad this season, scored as well.

Four goals, a clean sheet, no injuries and progression to the next round of the FA Cup. That’ll do.

Scoring in the third round for the third year running. What a finish 🔥#EmiratesFACup @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/7Aalm3WyG8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021

Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City

Likewise, Manchester City ran roughshod over EFL Championship side Birmingham at the Etihad Stadium, paced by an early stunner made possible by the stupendous technique of Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese attacker added his second goal of the game on the quarter-hour mark, and Man City were effectively through to the fourth round of the FA Cup already.

Phil Foden hammered a pinpoint strike from outside the penalty area for good measure and a bit of added insurance in the 33rd minute, as Pep Guardiola’s side once again looked virtually unplayable in running their current unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games.

An incredible team goal 💥 How about that pass from Mahrez in the build-up?#EmiratesFACup @ManCity pic.twitter.com/sr1lNz3FwG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021

Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds United

Leeds United traveled to League Two side Crawley Town, who are managed by the man in the video below, and were soundly beaten by a club 62 places below them in the English football pyramid. It’s one and done in the FA Cup for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Marcelo Bielsa taking on Crawley’s John Yems. A meeting of great minds. pic.twitter.com/OJnBloHj5b — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) January 10, 2021

Other FA Cup results

Bristol City 2-1 Portsmouth

Barnsley 2-0 Tranmere

Cheltenham Town 2-1 Mansfield Town

Friday

Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace

Saturday, 7 am ET/9 am ET

Everton 2-1 Rotherham United

Stoke City 0-4 Leicester City

Burnley 1-1 (4-3 PKs) MK Dons

Blackpool 2-2 (3-2 PKs) West Brom

Bristol Rovers 2-3 Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Cardiff City

Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Norwich City 2-0 Coventry City

Boreham Wood 0-2 Millwall

Stevenage 0-2 Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Doncaster

Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 Preston North End

Exeter 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday, 12:30 pm ET/1 pm ET

Manchester United 1-0 Watford

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United

Brentford 2-1 Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town 2-3 Plymouth Argyle

