It was supposed to be a memorable night — one that anyone associated with Marine AFC, a tiny 8th-tier club just outside Liverpool — would never forget, but it turned into an absolute nightmare as Tottenham Hotspur raced out to a 4-0 lead after 37 minutes on Sunday.
[ FA CUP: Chelsea, Man City dominant in 3rd round; Crawley smash Leeds ]
Tottenham would add one more goal in the second half for a 5-0 FA Cup victory at Rossett Park Stadium.
Carlos Vinicius bagged a hat trick before the halftime intermission, scoring goals no. 1, 2 and 4 (24th, 30th and 37th minutes). Dele Alli, who made his first appearance and start since the League Cup quarterfinals back on Dec. 23, tallied the assist for Vinicius’s opener. Lucas Moura smashed a free kick for the other goal in the first half, in the 32nd minute.
Vicious from Vinícius 💥#EmiratesFACup @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/Nd5F1af0wg
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021
Hat-trick hero, Vinícius 🔥#EmiratesFACup @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/XEDgn5tfjR
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021
16-year-old Alfie Devine replaced Moussa Sissoko at halftime and went on to mark his Tottenham and FA Cup debut with a goal in the 60th minute. Lucas Moura set the academy youngster up with a clever backheel, but Devine still had lots to do as he cut inside and fired low toward the near post.
Divine from 16-year-old Devine 💎#EmiratesFACup @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/2F7qd1j5V2
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021
Newport County 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton and Newport County engaged in a lifeless affair which featured very little to write home about, for about 89 minutes. Then, in the final minute of regular time and second-half stoppage time, Brighton decided enough was enough and it was time to do something — for better and for worse.
Solly March appeared to have scored the 90th-minute winner for Brighton, only for Brighton defender Adam Webster to put the ball into the Seagulls’ net in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
A stunner for March, in January 💥#EmiratesFACup @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/fZAENzrQNM
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021
🤯 Late, late drama 🤯#EmiratesFACup @NewportCounty pic.twitter.com/ZKeZujuMSn
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021
In a moment of redemption, it was Webster who converted in the seventh round of the penalty shootout to send Brighton through to the fourth round.
Other FA Cup results
Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe
Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City
Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds United
Bristol City 2-1 Portsmouth
Barnsley 2-0 Tranmere
Cheltenham Town 2-1 Mansfield Town
Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool
Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 2-1 Rotherham United
Stoke City 0-4 Leicester City
Burnley 1-1 (4-3 PKs) MK Dons
Blackpool 2-2 (3-2 PKs) West Brom
Bristol Rovers 2-3 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Cardiff City
Luton Town 1-0 Reading
Norwich City 2-0 Coventry City
Boreham Wood 0-2 Millwall
Stevenage 0-2 Swansea City
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Doncaster
Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 Preston North End
Exeter 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester United 1-0 Watford
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United
Brentford 2-1 Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town 2-3 Plymouth Argyle