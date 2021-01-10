Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was supposed to be a memorable night — one that anyone associated with Marine AFC, a tiny 8th-tier club just outside Liverpool — would never forget, but it turned into an absolute nightmare as Tottenham Hotspur raced out to a 4-0 lead after 37 minutes on Sunday.

[ FA CUP: Chelsea, Man City dominant in 3rd round; Crawley smash Leeds ]

Tottenham would add one more goal in the second half for a 5-0 FA Cup victory at Rossett Park Stadium.

Carlos Vinicius bagged a hat trick before the halftime intermission, scoring goals no. 1, 2 and 4 (24th, 30th and 37th minutes). Dele Alli, who made his first appearance and start since the League Cup quarterfinals back on Dec. 23, tallied the assist for Vinicius’s opener. Lucas Moura smashed a free kick for the other goal in the first half, in the 32nd minute.

16-year-old Alfie Devine replaced Moussa Sissoko at halftime and went on to mark his Tottenham and FA Cup debut with a goal in the 60th minute. Lucas Moura set the academy youngster up with a clever backheel, but Devine still had lots to do as he cut inside and fired low toward the near post.

Newport County 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton and Newport County engaged in a lifeless affair which featured very little to write home about, for about 89 minutes. Then, in the final minute of regular time and second-half stoppage time, Brighton decided enough was enough and it was time to do something — for better and for worse.

Solly March appeared to have scored the 90th-minute winner for Brighton, only for Brighton defender Adam Webster to put the ball into the Seagulls’ net in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

In a moment of redemption, it was Webster who converted in the seventh round of the penalty shootout to send Brighton through to the fourth round.

Other FA Cup results

8 am ET

Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe

Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City

Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds United

Bristol City 2-1 Portsmouth

Barnsley 2-0 Tranmere

Cheltenham Town 2-1 Mansfield Town

Friday

Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace

Saturday, 7 am ET/9 am ET

Everton 2-1 Rotherham United

Stoke City 0-4 Leicester City

Burnley 1-1 (4-3 PKs) MK Dons

Blackpool 2-2 (3-2 PKs) West Brom

Bristol Rovers 2-3 Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Cardiff City

Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Norwich City 2-0 Coventry City

Boreham Wood 0-2 Millwall

Stevenage 0-2 Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Doncaster

Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 Preston North End

Exeter 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday, 12:30 pm ET/1 pm ET

Manchester United 1-0 Watford

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United

Brentford 2-1 Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town 2-3 Plymouth Argyle

