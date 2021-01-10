Sergio Aguero had just returned to the Manchester City first team after missing two months with a knee injury, but now the Argentine ace is expected to miss two more games while in self-isolation after coming into close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 carrier.

Pep Guardiola confirmed following Sunday’s FA Cup third-round victory over Birmingham City that although Aguero has thus far tested negative for the coronavirus, he is required to enter into a 10-day period of isolation before he is allowed to return to the club’s facilities. Aguero was set to make his first start since October but was removed from the matchday squad once official word came down — quotes from Sky Sports:

“Unfortunately Sergio Aguero was in contact, more than usual, with a person who is (Covid-19) positive so he isolates for a few days. “He is negative and he is negative now too, but the protocol says if we have been in contact we have to isolate.”

The 10-day isolation period will see Aguero miss Premier League fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace before he is eligible to return to action, provided he doesn’t test positive during that time.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus returned to the team on Sunday after the duo tested positive for the virus on Christmas Day. Defender Eric Garcia, goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Cole Palmer remain in isolation following positive tests of their own.

