WSL: Chelsea win 5-0 in lone game after more postponements

At the start of the week, there was to be six games played in the Women’s Super League (WSL) this weekend; by the time Friday rolled around that number had been cut to four; on Saturday, down to three; on Sunday, just one remained.

Chelsea did their absolute best to deliver enough goals to make up for the lack of games elsewhere, as they thrashed mid-table Reading 5-0, spearheaded by the four goals scored by Fran Kirby, to go second in the table where they sit just three points back of leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

Kirby opened the scoring just after the quarter-hour mark and doubled the Blues’ lead after 23 minutes. The highly prolific English international, who came through the youth academy at Reading from the age of 7 before moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2015, completed her hat trick in first-half stoppage time before adding her fourth in the 53rd minute.

The title race is not only heating up in the WSL, but it’s officially wide open with Manchester United (26 points), Chelsea (23 – game in hand), Arsenal (22) and Manchester City (18 – game in hand) all conceivably within five points of one another by the time everyone has played the same number of games.

