Multiple Premier League fixtures have been moved as Aston Villa – Tottenham has been postponed due to a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Villa.

The Aston Villa – Tottenham game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been replaced with Tottenham – Fulham which was postponed on Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 cases at Fulham.

Due to that switch, Fulham’s derby clash with Chelsea has now been moved from Friday to Saturday (back 24 hours), while Aston Villa’s trip to Everton has been moved from Saturday to Sunday to give them more time for players and staff to recover.

With four Premier League games postponed so far this season due to COVID-19 outbreaks at Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham and most recently Aston Villa, there are a few outstanding games stacking up that need to be played.

But this rescheduling will make things a little easier to manage and there are still midweek dates where the Premier League can squeeze these games in between now and May.

So, to confirm, here is the new schedule for the upcoming and a look at which games have so far been postponed due to COVID-19 cases:

Premier League schedule

Wednesday, January 13

Tottenham v Fulham,

Saturday, January 14

Fulham v Chelsea, 12:30pm ET

Sunday, January 15

Aston Villa v Everton, 7am ET

Postponed Premier League games

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Burnley v Fulham

Everton v Manchester City

