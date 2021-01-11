Burnley – Manchester United will be an intriguing clash at a chilly Turf Moor on Tuesday (start time 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Red Devils aim to go top of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second-place side (who have won eight of their last 10 games in the Premier League) know that a point will be enough to send them above bitter rivals Liverpool ahead of their huge clash at Anfield on Sunday. This is United’s game in-hand, as this game was originally due to be played at the start of the 2020-21 season but was pushed back following United’s progression in the Europa League over the summer months.

As for their hosts, Burnley have finally sealed their takeover as American consortium ALK capital purchased the club and Sean Dyche will be given extra funds to spend in January to strengthen the Clarets’ squad. They currently sit just above the relegation zone but have been in fine form in recent weeks with one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Manchester United.

Team news

Burnley have star goalkeeper Nick Pope back in goal, while Charlie Taylor, Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil are all doubts. Kevin Long, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Jimmy Dunne and Bailey Peacock-Farrell are all struggling too.

Manchester United could have Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba all available as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed they have all been in training ahead of this game. Edinson Cavani is also available after returning from his ban.

What they’re saying

Sean Dyche on United’s recent form: “I don’t think anyone ever doubted their ability and they’re showing very strong signs of that now, like it’s showed over the last few weeks.

Solskjaer on Burnley, a tighter than usual PL season: “Burnley are always difficult to play against. They have had some good results after a difficult start,” Solskjaer said. “All the teams want to take a grip on the league but it is the type of season there will be ups and downs and less consistency. As a fan, more interesting when more teams rather than one running away with it.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+600) are the massive underdogs, while Manchester United (-239) look nailed on to win this. The value is with the draw, which is +350.

Prediction

It is hard to see past a Manchester United win here. They have so many attacking talents firing on all cylinders, but they have to stay focused and get the job done ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday. They will do just that. Burnley 0-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Burnley – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

