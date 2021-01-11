FA Cup draw results: Manchester United – Liverpool is now set to be played twice in the span of two weeks — first, in the Premier League on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium) — after the giants from the northwest of England were drawn together in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday.

13 other Premier League sides (12 confirmed, with one still to go after West Ham United topped Stockport County on an 83rd-minute goal from Craig Dawson in Monday’s lone fixture) also learned their next opponent in the fourth and fifth round draws. Dates and kickoff times for each fixture will be announce at a later date and time, but the fourth round will be held the weekend beginning Jan. 23.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will visit Southampton if Saints can knock off Shrewsbury Town in their rescheduled third-round fixture and Fulham will host Burnley in the only other all-Premier League tie. That means the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea were all handed draws against lower-division foes. The full draw results for the fourth and fifth rounds can be found below.

Sixth-tier Chorley, the lowest-ranked club still in the competition, will host Premier League side Wolves after defeating EFL Championship side Derby County’s under-23 team on the weekend. Stockport County, the only other non-Football League side remaining, will host Doncaster Rovers if they can knock off West Ham United in the third round later on Monday.

FA Cup 4th round draw

Manchester United v Liverpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Chelsea v Luton Town

Southampton/ Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Brentford v Leicester City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool

Fulham v Burnley

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Millwall v Bristol City

Barnsley v Norwich City

FA Cup 5th round draw

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham United

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town

Chorley/Wolves v (Southampton/Shrewsbury Town)/Arsenal

Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion/Blackpool

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle v Millwall/Bristol City

