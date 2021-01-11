FA Cup draw results: Manchester United – Liverpool is now set to be played twice in the span of two weeks — first, in the Premier League on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium) — after the giants from the northwest of England were drawn together in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday.
13 other Premier League sides (12 confirmed, with one still to go after West Ham United topped Stockport County on an 83rd-minute goal from Craig Dawson in Monday’s lone fixture) also learned their next opponent in the fourth and fifth round draws. Dates and kickoff times for each fixture will be announce at a later date and time, but the fourth round will be held the weekend beginning Jan. 23.
Elsewhere, Arsenal will visit Southampton if Saints can knock off Shrewsbury Town in their rescheduled third-round fixture and Fulham will host Burnley in the only other all-Premier League tie. That means the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea were all handed draws against lower-division foes. The full draw results for the fourth and fifth rounds can be found below.
Sixth-tier Chorley, the lowest-ranked club still in the competition, will host Premier League side Wolves after defeating EFL Championship side Derby County’s under-23 team on the weekend. Stockport County, the only other non-Football League side remaining, will host Doncaster Rovers if they can knock off West Ham United in the third round later on Monday.
FA Cup 4th round draw
Manchester United v Liverpool
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Chelsea v Luton Town
Southampton/ Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
Brentford v Leicester City
Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool
Fulham v Burnley
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Millwall v Bristol City
Barnsley v Norwich City
FA Cup 5th round draw
Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham United
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham
Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town
Chorley/Wolves v (Southampton/Shrewsbury Town)/Arsenal
Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion/Blackpool
Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle v Millwall/Bristol City