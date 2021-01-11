In the latest transfer news Romain Faivre to Manchester United has been mentioned, while Eder Militao to Tottenham is also in reports.

Let’s start with the first report about the young midfielder from Brest who is certainly attracting the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Romain Faivre is a wanted man

Faivre, 22, is a French U21 international and is now on the radar of Manchester United and PSG according to Le10 Sport.

He has scored four goals and added three assists in his first 19 games of the Ligue 1 season, with Brest sitting in 11th place. Faivre only arrived at Brest from Monaco’s reserve team for just over $600,000 last summer, but his magical left foot has been a huge hit in Ligue 1 and he signed a new contract on Christmas Day which runs until 2025.

This type of signing would line up with United’s recent recruitment policy. Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad Diallo an Donny van de Beek have all arrived in recent transfer windows and are under the age of 23, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has added a few experienced heads to balance things out.

With a financial crisis hitting Ligue 1 hard due to the collapse Mediaset TV deal, smaller clubs in France’s top-flight are having to rebalance their finances and that could mean teams in the Premier League will benefit from a widespread fire sale in January and this summer.

Edgar Miliato to Tottenham seems possible…

After a fine start to the season, perhaps the one area where Tottenham could strengthen is at center back. Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez have both been in and out of the team, while Joe Rodon has been bought in as a back-up option and Japhet Tanganga has been out injured.

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Eric Dier, who has been his go-to guy at center back along with Alderweireld, but it appears he could be looking to bring in Eder Militao on loan. Militao can also play at right back, so there’s some flexibility there too.

According to a report from AS in Spain, the Real Madrid center back wants a move away in January. Militao, 22, has struggled to become a regularly at the Santiago Bernabeu after his $60 million move from FC Porto in 2019, but has a lengthy contract with the Spanish giants so a loan move seems the most likely.

The Brazilian defender could give Spurs some extra depth at center back for their Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup push, while it could also allow them to sell Sanchez who is clearly not in Mourinho’s plans. The Colombian center back would still have a high transfer value, and could be moved on now and replaced by a loan move for Militao.

Spurs have already secured loan deals for Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius and Gedson Fernandes and it is clearly a market they are very comfortable with, especially given the current financial situation.

Mourinho’s defense has been the second best in the Premier League this season (shock) but it will be stretched to its limits in the coming weeks and months. As Mourinho probably says in his sleep: ‘You can never have enough good defenders.’

