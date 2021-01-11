Manchester United have released an update on what they plan to do in January as transfer news continues to swirl, plus the red-hot Red Devils have a positive update when it comes to injury news.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

This is a big week for Manchester United, as they aim to keep their fine run going (eight wins in their last 10 games) and end the week on top of the Premier League.

Off the pitch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about his plan for the January transfer window and it is safe to say he’s keeping is cards close to his chest.

“The signings we made in the summer strengthened the squad really well,” Solskjaer explained. “Good signings. Good characters. Good players. January is always difficult but if something comes up that you think about as a long-term target, that is another scenario. Not many teams would like to lose their players in January, so it is unlikely something will happen with the ins. There might be two or three going out because they deserve to play more football for their own good and their own careers.”

Who could move in, out at Manchester United?

United have been consistently linked with a move for Jack Grealish, Dayot Upamecano and others, but it seems unlikely they will spend big in this window. However, Solskjaer did leave the door open for a deal to be done if a long-term target suddenly becomes available.

When it comes to outgoings, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones have all been linked with moves away to get regular minutes. Most of those players are expected to depart on loan.

As for an injury update, Man United could have plenty of star players back for the trip to Burnley on Tuesday (watch live, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have all trained and Edinson Cavani is available after his three-game ban.

“All of them trained today. Paul and Eric didn’t do all of it but Luke and Victor did, so I’ve got a decent amount of players to pick from. Let’s see with Paul and Eric how they are tomorrow,” Solskjaer said.

Just a point from their trip to Turf Moor will see them go to the top of the Premier League table, ahead of bitter rivals Liverpool who they face on Sunday at Anfield (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium), and Solskjaer is trying to keep everyone at Old Trafford focused.

“We’re better off this season than we were at this stage last season. We’ve played better football, won more games. Nobody remembers who’s top on January 12th but we’re progressing,” Solskjaer said. “We’re improving. It’s been since Sir Alex left [that United challenged]. we’ve been second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth seventh so it’s up to us to establish ourselves among the top four.

“We’ve only been there three times since Sir Alex left. It’s a different ball game to when I was a player, we were disappointed if we didn’t win the league. But now so many teams consider themselves candidates.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports