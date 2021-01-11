Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 18 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), Gabriel Magalhaes (COVID-19)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (illness), Alireza Jahanbakhsh(knock), Aaron Connolly (thigh), Danny Welbeck (knee), Steven Alzete (illness) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (knee), Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (groin), Nick Pope (ankle), Jimmy Dunne (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Reece James (thigh), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gary Cahill (hamstring), Scott Dann (thigh) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (undisclosed) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

None

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (groin) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee), Tyler Roberts (undisclosed)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (groin), Cengiz Under (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (groin) | OUT: Dennis Praet (hamstring)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Joel Matip (groin) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (thigh), Raheem Sterling (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19), Ferran Torres (COVID-19), Nathan Ake (undisclosed), Eric Garcia (COVID-19)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back), Eric Bailly (back/neck), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Callum Wilson (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (COVID-19), Jamal Lewis (knock), Ryan Fraser (groin), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) Lys Mousset (ankle), Enda Stevens (knock), George Baldock (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Che Adams (concussion), Oriol Romeu (calf), Alex McCarthy (COVID-19), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed) | OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emile Hojberg (shin) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist) | OUT: Karlan Grant (foot)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (COVID-19) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (undsiclosed)| OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin)

