Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 18 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), Gabriel Magalhaes (COVID-19)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (illness), Alireza Jahanbakhsh(knock), Aaron Connolly (thigh), Danny Welbeck (knee), Steven Alzete (illness) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (knee), Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (groin), Nick Pope (ankle), Jimmy Dunne (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Reece James (thigh), Andreas Christensen (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Gary Cahill (hamstring), Scott Dann (thigh) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (undisclosed) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
None
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (groin) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee), Tyler Roberts (undisclosed)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (groin), Cengiz Under (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (groin) | OUT: Dennis Praet (hamstring)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Joel Matip (groin) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (thigh), Raheem Sterling (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19), Ferran Torres (COVID-19), Nathan Ake (undisclosed), Eric Garcia (COVID-19)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back), Eric Bailly (back/neck), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Callum Wilson (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (COVID-19), Jamal Lewis (knock), Ryan Fraser (groin), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) Lys Mousset (ankle), Enda Stevens (knock), George Baldock (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Che Adams (concussion), Oriol Romeu (calf), Alex McCarthy (COVID-19), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed) | OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emile Hojberg (shin) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist) | OUT: Karlan Grant (foot)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (COVID-19) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (undsiclosed)| OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin)