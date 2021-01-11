Sheffield United – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Sheffield United – Newcastle: As many as 13 players could be unavailable through injuries or positive COVID-19 test results when the Blades host the Magpies at Bramall Lane on Tuesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

SHEFFIELD UNITED – NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

As if the 2020-21 Premier League season hadn’t already been hard enough on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, Chris Wilder could be without five starters. Alas, it’s unlikely to make a massive impact on the inevitable outcome of Sheffield United’s season, which looks a virtual certainty to end in relegation back to the EFL Championship. The Blades’ two points from 17 games is quite comfortably the worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

As for Newcastle, Steve Bruce could be without six starters on Tuesday, though the Magpies have much more room for error thanks to an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom-three. They are, however, without a win in their last five PL games (0W-2D-3L).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s tilt with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Sheffield United – Newcastle (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) Lys Mousset (ankle), Enda Stevens (knock), George Baldock (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)

Newcastle: QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Callum Wilson (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (COVID-19), Jamal Lewis (knock), Ryan Fraser (groin), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+145) | Newcastle (+205) | Draw (+205)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

For perhaps the first time all season, Sheffield United are betting favorites — largely due to the above squad selection issues for Bruce and Co. Speaking of firsts, there might not be a better chance for Sheffield United to win a game this season. Let’s see if we can speak it into existence. Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Sheffield United – Newcastle: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS