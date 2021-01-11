Tottenham – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Tottenham – Fulham: Spurs and the Cottagers will give it another go on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as they make up their previously postponed Premier League fixture following a COVID-19 outbreak within the ranks at Craven Cottage.

TOTTENHAM – FULHAM STREAM LIVE

This fixture was initially scheduled to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back on Dec. 30, but it was instead the first of two Premier League games involving Fulham to be postponed that week. Likewise, Spurs were originally scheduled to play Aston Villa on Wednesday, but Villa are the latest club with a COVID-19 outbreak decimating the number of players available, so Fulham were handed the stand-in assignment early in the day on Monday.

As such, Fulham’s Friday fixture against Chelsea has been moved to Saturday, allowing the Cottagers one extra day of rest before taking on the struggling Blues who are not in action midweek.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Fulham this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emile Hojberg (shin) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

Fulham: None

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-278) | Fulham (+700) | Draw (+380)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Perhaps the greatest on-field impact to result from a COVID-19 outbreak will be the lack of training sessions in recent weeks. Scott Parker’s side was victorious over EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, but Tottenham will present a far greater challenge altogether, and a ruthless simply not on display from second-division sides. Tottenham 2-1 Fulham.

How to watch Tottenham – Fulham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS