Transfer news: Ozil nearing Arsenal exit; ‘I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan’

Transfer news: Mesut Ozil is still technically an Arsenal player despite not being named to a single matchday squad this season and continuing to be linked with a transfer to Fenerbahce, for whom he professed his love during a Twitter Q&A with fans on Monday.

[ MORE: FA Cup draw: 4th and 5th round fixtures revealed ]

No, it won’t take the 32-year-old Turkish-born German international any closer to completing his long-rumored move to the Turkish giants. Instead, it seems to be yet another thinly veiled shot at his current club, one for which he clearly does not harbor the same feelings at this time.

I grew up as a @Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany – every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country 🇹🇷 https://t.co/Y3hEba79IO — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

According to key reports from around Europe, Arsenal and Fenerbahce are “getting closer to reaching an agreement” on a deal that would end Ozil’s eight years at the Emirates Stadium, the last two of which have been increasingly acrimonious.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Faivre to Manchester United; Militao to Tottenham ]

The final details the three sides, including Ozil, must agree involve the wages of his soon-to-be new contract, and how that compares to the final six months of his current contract which pays him just shy of a half-million dollars per week — a figure Fenerbahce could never afford to pay, even for a half-season. Arsenal will likely subsidize a percentage of his wages between now and June 30, but the negotiations almost certainly center around just how much they will provide for a player that is no longer at the club.

One decade year day, the well of transfer news surround the Mesut Ozil transfer saga will run dry, but that day is not today.

Follow @AndyEdMLS