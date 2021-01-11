Wolves – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, odds, prediction

Wolves – Everton is a tasty looking battle on Tuesday (start time 3:15pm ET online via Peacock Premium) at Molineux, as Nuno Espirito Santo and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns.

Both teams entered this season with European aspirations, but Everton look much better placed to challenge for a top four finish as Wolves have won just one of their last six outings. Everton are four points off the top of the table and have won four of their last five games in the Premier League.

The Toffees have had James Rodriguez, Lucas Digne and Richarlison back fit, which is huge for them after so many defensive absentees, but top goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is missing with a hamstring issue. Wolves have been hampered by injuries too, as Raul Jimenez continues to step up his fitness work but is still some way away from returning to action after he fractued his skull.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Everton.

Team news

Wolves have recalled striker Patrick Cutrone from his loan spell at Fiorentina and he could come straight back in, as Fabio Silva has struggled up top to replace the injured Jimenez. Willy Boly and Marcal are out, while Jonny Otto is stepping up his recovery. Leander Dendocker is expected to start in defense.

Everton will be without star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is nursing a hamstring injury, while Allan is out for another 10-15 days and a late decision will be made on Richarlison. Fabian Delph (hamstring) and Jean-Phillippe Gbamin (Achilles) remain out.

What they’re saying

Nuno Espirito Santo on Wolves’ injuries impacting their season: “For sure it is. We had seasons before, I think in the first season of the Premier League, we made the same starting 11 ten times I think, so that reflects a lot on where we were before. Now is a different situation, but we are ready for it. It’s always demanding, for all the situations that are around us, and this particular year is very demanding for everybody.”

Ancelotti on the challenge of staying near the top of the table: “The next games are really important if we want to stay in that position [among the Premier League frontrunners]. We are going to play away games against tough teams, we need to get results to stay in that position. It will be difficult, we have players out – but we have the squad to manage these kinds of games. Without an important player like Dominic, we have to be able to replace him in a different way.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+140) are the slight favorites but that seems a little misplaced. Everton (+205) are the underdogs and they have been inconsistent this season. A draw seems likely at +210.

Prediction

I’m going to say this will be a draw. Both teams play some good stuff and have been solid defensively, but scoring lots of goals has been an issue. They are both very streak teams and I think they will cancel each other out. Wolves 1-1 Everton.

How to watch Wolves – Everton stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

