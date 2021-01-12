USWNT star Abby Dahlkemper to Manchester City is close to being confirmed, per several reports.

Dahlkemper, 27, would be the third current USWNT player to join Man City, as Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis joined for the 2020-21 season.

Per the reports, Dahlkemper has been offered a ‘multi-year’ contract to sign for Manchester City. It is believed the contract will run until the summer of 2023, per The Athletic. According to Equalizer Soccer the deal could be confirmed imminently.

Dahlkemper is currently with the USWNT in Florida, as they have a January camp which finishes on Jan. 22 after two friendly games against Colombia.

The center back, who was the only outfield player in the USA’s squad to start every game during their 2019 World Cup success, currently plays for the NC Courage in the NWSL. She has been a star for the Courage, who have won two NWSL titles in the last three years.

With Christen Press and Tobin Heath at Manchester United, plus a brief stint for Alex Morgan at Tottenham, the FA Women’s Super League continues to be a top destination for the top American talent.

The NWSL season in the USA does not start until May 2021, which is when the WSL in England ends, so there is the potential for some of these USWNT stars to head back to the USA once the season in England is over.

With the Tokyo Olympics also coming up later this year, the likes of Mewis, Dahlkemper and Lavelle will all be key members of the USWNT squad who are favorites to win Gold in Japan.

